Introducing Delta Pro, the Most Programmable Large-Flowered Pansy Series for Both Spring and Autumn.

GILROY, CALIFORNIA – Syngenta Flowers announces an exciting upgrade to the world’s best-selling pansy varieties with the new Delta Pro series. Delta Pro offers growers a single solution with the most programmable large-flowered pansy series for both spring and autumn sales. This new lineup has set a new standard for pansy genetics simplifying planning and maximizing profitability with the most uniform and fastest finishing times for a single series.

The Delta Pro plant structure has been designed with a vigorous root system, particularly important during summer production, which allows for reliable autumn sales. The plants also boast the most robust basal branching of any series, quickly covering containers before putting on color. The powerful plant body, paired with durable peduncles, easily supports the large, 3-inch-wide blooms through transportation to the retail bench.

“Precision in production has been the objective for years in the making. Our breeding teams have had laser focus on bringing a completely refreshed lineup of Delta genetics with the tightest flowering window of any large-flowered pansy series. This allows growers to predictably deliver a complete lineup to retail at one time,” says Marianne Sela, Head of Global Seed Development for Syngenta Flowers. “Having a single series complete with all core colors and mixes for spring and autumn sales, all with identical production culture, greatly simplifies pansy programs for growers across North America.”

Beyond retail, Delta Pro will be the preferred line for professional landscapers because all colors are perfectly matched in production and the garden, allowing for uninterrupted blends from color to color. “We’re launching Delta Pro with six designer mixes, but the seamless uniformity across all colors allows landscape clients to mix and match any colors needed for their custom installations with solid confidence for season-long performance,” says Mike Murgiano, Global Strategic Portfolio Manager for Syngenta Flowers.

Pairing with the improved genetics, growers will benefit from Syngenta’s 40 years of experience

producing top-quality pansy seed with the industry’s leading germination rates and uniformity.

The Delta Pro pansy line will have its official debut at the California Spring Trials in Gilroy, California, in March of 2023, as well as other industry shows and trial gardens throughout the year. There are currently 16 individual colors in the Delta Pro assortment, including seven solids, eight blotches, and a novel Lavender Blue Shades.

Click here to learn more about the Delta Pro lineup or visit syngentaflowers-us.com.

About Syngenta Flowers

Syngenta Flowers is a leading global company in the pot- and bedding plants market. We produce seeds, cuttings, and young plants that fulfill growers’ and retailers’ needs. 2,300 passionate people bring color to the world with innovative varieties in a broad range of crops. As part of Syngenta, a global company with a strong focus on the seeds business and breeding, we have access to leading breeding technologies. We create value for our customers by creative collaborations with strong partners. To learn more visit www.syngentaflowers.com

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies, comprised of Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality, and safety of agriculture with world-class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group. In more than 100 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration, and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to accelerating innovation for farmers and nature, striving for regenerative agriculture, helping people stay safe and healthy and partnering for impact.

To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com.

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta

