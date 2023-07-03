July Marks the Annual Celebration of American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month

Washington, DC – Now in its eighth year of celebration, July marks the annual celebration of American Grown Flower and Foliage Month. This month-long celebration of U.S. cut flower and foliage farms throughout the country marks the coming together to honor the beauty and significance of flower and foliage farmers here in the United States. Recognizing that the fabric of the country is often woven together by many, the annual celebration is meant to recognize and elevate the contributions of farm families, the teams they work with, and the economic contributions made to domestic economies, all by providing high-quality, beautifully grown domestic products.

The annual celebration is sponsored by Certified American Grown (CAG), the only trade association focused solely on promoting and advocating for the domestic industry and their interests, and its members. Since 2017, the celebration of American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month has been recognized through a Congressional resolution marking the month as a U.S. celebration. Additionally, retailers around the country are celebrating with special promotions and activities. Farms are hosting special events and workshops, selling unique and celebratory bouquets, and consumers are encouraged to support homegrown farms by looking for the Certified American Grown seal when purchasing flowers and foliage for their homes, offices, events and celebrations, throughout the month, and all year long.

Camron King, CEO & Ambassador for Certified American Grown notes, “the annual celebration of American Grown Flower & Foliage Month is an important component to celebrating America’s month, the entire month of July. This is a special month where flower and foliage farms in every state in the U.S. are in bloom and production and there is no better way to celebrate than to purchase local, American grown products from our farms, by asking your local florist or retail store to carry and support American grown, or to give the gift of U.S. flowers to friends and family. Many do not realize but, unfortunately, many of the flowers and arrangements sold in grocery stores and through florists are imported and this is a month to shine the light on the importance of supporting homegrown flowers, foliage, families and communities.”

During this month, let’s take the time to explore the abundance of American Grown Flowers and Foliage available to us. Whether you visit a local farmer’s market, support a nearby farm’s floral shop, ask for American Grown at your wholesaler or look for the seal at your local retailer, let’s revel in the beauty of these homegrown treasures. By doing so, we not only surround ourselves with nature’s splendor but also uplift the hardworking individuals who bring these blooms to life.

Join us in celebrating American Grown Flowers Month by sharing your favorite floral discoveries, supporting local growers, and spreading awareness about the importance of sustainable, locally sourced flowers. Together, we can make a difference and cultivate a blooming future for our nation’s floral industry.

Learn more at americangrownflowers.org/American-Grown-Month.