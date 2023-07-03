Terra Nova Nurseries’ Varieties Recognized as Top Winners at UGA Trial Gardens

Terra Nova Nurseries Floral July 3, 2023

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries today announced that two of its varieties were recognized in the “Top Three Winners” of the Trial Gardens at the University of Georgia (UGA). The global breeder’s Crocosmia NOVA® ‘Gold Dragon’ and Echinacea SUNDIAL™ ‘Pink’ were showcased on UGA Trial Garden’s “Southern Plant Tour” at the 2023 Industry and Public Open Houses.

Crocosmia NOVA ‘Gold Dragon’ received a perfect five-out-of-five rating for its majestic and powerful presence. This show-stopping perennial radiates beauty and strength with its long-lasting, star-like blooms and full, upright growth habit.

Trial managers, finishing growers and retailers are impressed by its arching spray of gilded golden blooms and its profusion of fast-growing crowns that showcase perfectly in mixed beds, sunny banks or borders. The plant blooms June through October and has a variety of special uses, including being an effective hummingbird and pollinator attractor.

Terra Nova’s Echinacea SUNDIAL ‘Pink’ also achieved a five-out-of-five status in honor of its size, shape and color. This jaw-dropping variety features massive 5” blooms with emerald-green eyes shifting to a vibrant pink cone and long-arching, bubble-gum-pink petals.

SUNDIAL ‘Pink’ has a short and branching growth habit from the base with stiff, upright stems to display a full look, making it ideal for containers, mixed beds, mass plantings, borders, and fronts of beds. The variety blooms June through October, requires low-water usage and makes for a gorgeous cut flower.

“The entire Terra Nova Nurseries team is thrilled to have won two awards at this year’s UGA Trial Gardens,” said Chuck Pavlich, Director of New Product Development at Terra Nova Nurseries. “The UGA Trial Gardens is one of the most prestigious horticulture events, and we take great pride and enjoyment in showcasing our plants here for the industry and the public.”

Terra Nova Nurseries’ award-winning varieties add to the company’s strong performance record at the UGA Trial Gardens. In 2021, Begonia DAYSTAR ‘Hot Coral’ was recognized as one of the August 2021 “Plants of Distinction.” Terra Nova’s Begonia SILVER™ ‘Treasure’, Agastache POQUITO® ‘Butter Yellow’ and Artemisia MAKANA™ ‘Silver’ varieties were respectively recognized as “Plant of Distinction,” “Industry Choice” and “People’s Choice” award-winners at the trial gardens in 2019. ‘Butter Yellow’ also received the Trial Gardens at UGA’s “Classic City Award” that same year.

The Trial Gardens at UGA are located on the University of Georgia’s south campus in Athens, Georgia. The gardens trialed 400 varieties in 2023 from major breeding companies and botanical gardens across the world. Learn more: www.ugatrial.hort.uga.edu 

Learn more about Terra Nova Nurseries at www.terranovanurseries.com.

