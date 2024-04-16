Terra Nova Nurseries Spotlights Heat—and Humidity—Tolerant Varieties

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding, spotlights heat- and humidity-tolerant varieties with the release of its brand-new Echinacea PRINCESS™ ‘Bride’ and the top-performing Heuchera FOREVER® ‘Midnight’ variety.

Echinacea PRINCESS ‘Bride’ features white, daisy-like flowers with yellow-green cones and a fast, clumping growth habit. The variety’s flowers are abundant throughout the summer and early fall months, blooming June through October. PRINCESS ‘Bride’ boasts a vast array of special uses, including being fragrant, deer-resistant and a powerful hummingbird and pollinator attractor. This stunning new perennial excels in mixed beds or border edges and prefers average soil, with coarse and slightly mineral soils being ideal.

Terra Nova’s latest echinacea thrives in full sun and is hardy in Zones 4-9. The company’s breeding team recommends allowing this variety to dry moderately between waterings in the greenhouse. Its finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot is six to eight weeks; finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 12-14 weeks. ‘Bride’ grows vigorously in spring, reaching a height of 12”, width of 16” and flower height of 16”.

Heuchera FOREVER ‘Midnight’ hails from Terra Nova’s popular Heuchera FOREVER ‘Purple’ variety, showcasing heavily ruffled, purple-black leaves with crisp edges. This heuchera can grow in partial shade to full sun and displays a moderate, mounding growth habit. ‘Midnight’ adds a strong presence to edges, borders, containers and rock gardens. This variety blooms from May through September and requires low-water usage and organic soil; it is also an effective attractor of hummingbirds and other pollinators.

Finishing growers should allow ‘Midnight’ to dry moderately between waterings and can expect the finish time from a liner to a 1-inch pot to be four to six weeks. The finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is eight to 10 weeks. FOREVER ‘Midnight’ tops out at a height of 12”, width of 22” and flower height of 15” and grows in USDA Hardiness Zones 4-9.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created “Plant Profile” pages and “Grower Recipes” specific to these new and returning varieties, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements and other insights provided by the breeding team.

These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-princess-bride and www.terranovanurseries.com/product/heuchera-forever-midnight.

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.