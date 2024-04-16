The Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation Joins with the American Floral Endowment

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) and the Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation are pleased to announce a new partnership and joining of forces promoting a shared vision of cultivating and funding innovation, advancements, and growth through floriculture research.

Through this partnership, the American Floral Endowment will provide a new home for the Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation, transitioning the Foundation to a new fund within AFE. The new Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation Research Fund will continue the Foundation’s current mission of providing a source of funding for research and education in floriculture while maintaining its robust history.

The Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation Research Fund complements AFE’s research efforts and amplifies floriculture growth through combining efforts, ultimately resulting in more significant achievements and efficiencies for our industry. This partnership brings over 120 years of research funding and innovations.

“AFE and The Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation have been allies for many years, sharing information on industry challenges and priorities to ensure the broadest support of research funding. This close partnership and our respect for each other’s work made it an easy decision to join the American Floral Endowment,” says Joseph Simone, Secretary and Director of the Foundation.

Founded in 1960 by Frederick C. Gloeckner, the Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation, Inc. provides financial aid for research and educational projects both in floriculture and in allied fields such as agricultural economics, agricultural engineering, entomology, molecular biology, plant breeding, plant pathology, and plant physiology related to floriculture.



Similarly, since 1961, the American Floral Endowment has funded innovative research and programs supporting educational grants, paid student internships, and more than 30 annual scholarships. These programs support growth and advancement for all segments of the floral industry.

Debi Chedester, CAE, AFE Executive Director, said, “Both organizations have been instrumental in providing vital funding to bring innovation and growing advancements to the floriculture industry. AFE and the Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation have sponsored much of the modern research that benefits the industry today. From pest and disease control to marketing and media research, we are honored to continue their legacy and expand our resources as we continue supporting and funding vital research that improves and advances our industry.”

Members of the current Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation Board will form a committee within AFE to carry out the ideals and mission in reviewing and distributing annual research funds. The Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation research application and process will remain separate from AFE’s research application process to complement AFE’s current research efforts.

“The Fred C. Gloeckner Foundation is excited about what joining with AFE will mean for the floral research community,” Dr. Allen Hammer, Chairman of the Gloeckner Foundation, said. “We will continue investing in new and existing research opportunities in floriculture as in the past, persisting in providing innovation and advancement through our new home at the American Floral Endowment.” The transition to AFE will become final later this year as both organizations prepare for the merger. The application for the 2024 Gloeckner Foundation Research Funding cycle can be found on the AFE website, www.endowment.org/gloeckner.

The application deadline has been extended to April 30th. Proposals should be submitted electronically as a pdf document to jsimone@ednieflowerbulb.com; cc to hammer@purdue.edu for consideration. AFE’s Research Funding Application remains on the AFE website and is due by August 1st.