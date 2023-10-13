Komet Sales Acquires UNOSOF to Expand Capabilities in the Farm Segment

The union between two of the largest software operators in the cut flower supply chain aims to revolutionize the floral industry by integrating inventory and barcodes, centralizing payments, and streamlining B2B transactions through Komet’s K2K E-commerce network.

DORAL, FL – Komet Sales (“Komet”), the premier software provider for cut flower/floral importers and wholesalers, and the operator of the K2K (Komet-2-Komet) ecommerce platform, is excited to announce its acquisition of UNOSOF, the leading farm management solution for large-scale flower farms. Collectively, UNOSOF and Komet’s SaaS and ecommerce solutions help their customers manage over $2.0 billion in floral product transactions annually, and Komet’s K2K platform powers the largest digital B2B floral network in the Americas. This acquisition is set to significantly expand Komet’s and UNOSOF’s capabilities in the farm segment while also enabling UNOSOF to expand more quickly into new markets. The acquisition will also greatly expand the ability of farms using UNOSOF to easily sell their products via the K2K network. UNOSOF will continue to operate as a standalone farm software provider and help spearhead the capabilities of Komet’s K2K platform for the farm segment.

Chris Beals, CEO of Komet, will continue to lead the combined entity. UNOSOF Co-founders, Jeroen Van Vliet and Jeremy Adams, will continue to lead UNOSOF and spearhead the expansion and integration of the farm segment solutions and link customer inventory into the K2K ecommerce platform. Alejandro Perez, the founder of Komet and its Chief Innovation Officer, will continue his role in driving innovation post-acquisition.

“This transaction is a game-changer for the floral industry,” said Chris Beals. “By integrating UNOSOF’s expertise at the farm level with Komet’s robust ecommerce and inventory platform, we’re poised to offer an unparalleled solution that addresses the challenges faced by both flower wholesalers, importers and farms as well as delivering on a scaled e-commerce platform for customers to transact worldwide. Our shared vision is to enable businesses in the floral space to expand sales and improve operational efficiency.”

A key strategic initiative post-acquisition will be the seamless integration of inventory between Komet and UNOSOF customers as well as enabling operational improvements such as product barcode interoperability. These investments will enable farms using UNOSOF to effortlessly make their current and future inventory available for sale via the K2K ecommerce platform, further bridging the gaps between flower farms, importers, and wholesalers.

Additionally, following the transaction, Komet and UNOSOF are accelerating joint efforts to help create an interoperable product catalog and product matching system to help floral brands and growers to standardize their product descriptions and images. This initiative aims to reduce errors and manual data entry, ensuring a smoother and more efficient experience for B2B floral customers. Both companies are committed to automating sales and operations processes, further enhancing efficiency in the industry.

Jeroen Van Vliet stated, “Joining forces with Komet opens up a world of opportunities. We’re excited to continue to grow UNOSOF and contribute our expertise to the powerful K2K e-commerce platform.” Jeremy Adams added, “Most importantly, together we’ll be able to serve the floral industry in even more impactful ways.”

Alejandro Perez commented, “I’ve gotten to know Jeroen and Jeremy over the years as we built a lightweight integration to support mutual customers, but by joining UNOSOF and Komet officially, we’re taking a giant leap forward in providing integrated solutions for the floral industry and unifying the B2B supply chain globally through K2K.”

About Komet Sales:

Established by Alejandro Perez in 2010 and now led by CEO Chris Beals, Komet is the leading provider of ERP and E-commerce solutions catering to importers and wholesalers in the cut flower/floral industry. Through its cutting-edge technology, Komet has revolutionized operational practices within the floral sector, enhancing efficiency and streamlining processes. Komet’s K2K E-commerce platform stands as the largest B2B E-commerce network, facilitating global transactions and payments of current and future inventory between farms, importers, wholesalers, and retailers.

About UNOSOF:

Founded in 2008 by Jeroen Van Vliet and Jeremy Adams, UNOSOF provides the leading ERP SaaS solution for flower farms. From its inception, UNOSOF has executed on a simple yet ambitious mission: to revolutionize the efficiency of flower farms by streamlining their operations. UNOSOF made waves by becoming the industry’s first software solution to offer both real-time aging inventory visibility and dynamic order fulfillment. This innovation unlocked an unparalleled level of precision and traceability for flower farm operations. UNOSOF’s commitment to accuracy has reshaped the way farms operate, driving efficiency and fostering growth.