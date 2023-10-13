The Floral Connection: The Remarkable Influence of Flowers on Emotional Well-Being

PHILADELPHIA — With the busy season of celebrations ahead, Flowerbulbs.com wants to remind you of the importance of self-care. Science tells us that self-care can be as easy as having fresh flowers at home. Flowers have the remarkable ability to infuse our lives with joy and positivity. Their impact on our overall health and happiness is profound.

A bouquet of lilies is the ultimate choice. Lilies’ large, elegant blooms not only add a touch of beauty and sophistication to any home but also joy. These beauties can last up to two weeks in a vase, come in a variety of holiday-inspired hues, and practically arrange themselves. Whether paired with some foraged greens or left to shine on their own, they’ll steal the spotlight.

Here are a few reasons why bringing home a bouquet of lilies can brighten spirits during this upcoming holiday season:

All-natural Mood Booster

Just a glimpse of these vibrant flowers can trigger the release of beneficial neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. These natural mood boosters can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression while promoting a positive mental state.

Finding Zen

Flowers have a calming effect on the human psyche. The act of arranging a bouquet can be a therapeutic, meditative experience.

Nature Fix

In today’s fast-paced world, becoming disconnected from nature is easy. Flowers serve as a beautiful reminder of the natural world and our place in it.

Aromatherapy

Oriental lilies have a heavenly scent that can perfume an entire room. But for those who prefer a milder scent, Asiatic lilies are an excellent choice.

To Give or Receive?

Science shows that gifting flowers brings as much joy as receiving them. Sometimes, the best reason to surprise a loved one with flowers is simply because you care.

These studies provide compelling evidence of how flower can positively influence our emotional well-being. While the holiday season is a wonderful time of year, it can also be stressful. Flowerbulbs.com hopes this message will be inspirational and brighten homes and the moods of all who enter. Elevating the quality of life is as easy as indulging in the splendor of lilies!

Studies from Texas A&M, Rutgers, Harvard, and the University of North Florida affirm that flowers have the power to improve many aspects of day-to-day life. Don’t wait to enhance yours – start incorporating long-lasting lilies into your self-care routine today!

