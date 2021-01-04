Mayesh Acquires Cut Flower Wholesale in Atlanta

Mayesh Wholesale Florist is pleased to announce that on Thursday, December 31st, it completed the acquisition of Cut Flower Wholesale in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Mayesh is proud to join with a company known throughout our industry for exceptional flowers and a total commitment to customer service and innovation,” said Mayesh CEO Pat Dahlson. “Cut Flower Wholesale is the clear leader in Georgia in the wedding and event segment and, like Mayesh, carries a wide range of products from the finest growers around the world. The Cut Flower team is talented, passionate, and committed to their customers. We welcome them to the Mayesh Team.”



Mayesh also announced that Cut Flower owners, Mike Balsink and Rene Streng, will remain with the company. Balsink and Streng said, “We’re thrilled that Cut Flower Wholesale is now part of the Mayesh family and excited about the future for all of us! We really feel we’ll be complementing each other tremendously as we enter 2021!”



The Atlanta business will operate as Mayesh Cut Flower.