Mayesh is Opening in The Twin Cities

Mayesh Wholesale Florist announced today its acquisition of Twin Cities Flower Exchange in Minneapolis, MN. On Monday, March 6th, 2023, the doors to the newest Mayesh location will open in the Twin Cities. Founded by Christine Hoffman, Twin Cities Flower Exchange has been a central marketplace servicing florists in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and beyond with locally grown and chemical-free cut flowers. They have aimed to offer the highest quality local and seasonal offerings to floral businesses, and inspire floral artists and buyers to broaden their reach and do their best work.

Mayesh CEO Patrick Dahlson said, “We are thrilled to be bringing Christine and her team onto ours as her values and culture align closely with our own. We respect her dedication to locally sourced flowers and sustainability and intend to continue providing beautiful, Midwest-grown products alongside the other unique flowers Mayesh has to offer. The Twin Cities metro area is a great market and we’re excited for the addition of another branch in the Midwest.”

And a statement from Christine: “I am delighted to be welcomed as part of the marvelous Mayesh team and have their support in continuing to grow our local flowers footprint. Adding Mayesh to the mix will offer our Midwest floral community a full spectrum for all of their flower needs plus year-round availability. It really is the best of both worlds.”

The Twin Cities branch will be the 22nd wholesale location for Mayesh. Founded in 1978 in Los Angeles, Mayesh is a leading distributor of high-quality floral products used by florists and wedding and event specialists all over the United States. Mayesh Twin Cities will offer a robust fresh inventory of novelty and high-end flowers sourced from around the world.

The newest Mayesh branch will be located at 341 NE Wilson ST Minneapolis MN 55413. Be sure to follow Mayesh to learn about the future grand opening event.