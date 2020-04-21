Millions of Orchids Are Being Thrown Out by Top World Exporter

As global tourism collapses, so does the orchid industry in top exporter Thailand, where the flowers are regarded as a symbol of hospitality.

Global demand for cut flowers, from Thai orchids to Dutch tulips and Kenyan roses, has plummeted as businesses and hotels shutter worldwide and consumers stay at home. Millions of orchids — used to decorate hotels and restaurants, and for celebrations and

“There are barely any buyers, and even if we wanted to export flowers, we couldn’t do it because most of the passenger flights, which usually carry them, have been canceled,” said Sompong, who estimated demand was down 95%.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bloomberg