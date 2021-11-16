APHIS Seeks Comments On Draft Pest Risk Assessments for the Importation of Five Orchid Species for Planting From the Dominican Republic

The Government of Dominican Republic has asked USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to authorize the importation of the following species of orchid plants for planting into the United States and Territories.

· Cattleya

· Dendrobium

· Oncidium

· Phalaenopsis

· Vanda

APHIS has drafted five pest risk assessments that describe potential pests associated with the commodities.

APHIS shares draft pest risk assessments to determine whether stakeholders have information that might lead us to revise the draft assessment before we identify pest mitigations and proceed with the commodity import approval process.

The draft pest risk assessments for the five orchids for planting from the Dominican Republic will be available for review and comment until December 27, 2021. To view the assessment or submit comments, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant-health/risk-assessment-consultation.