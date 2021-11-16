Southeastern Grocers Launches Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquets to Fight Hunger in Florida Communities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has launched its Bloomin’ 4 Good program to help fight hunger across the Florida communities that Winn-Dixie stores serve. The new community giving program provides a way for customers to easily give back to local neighbors in need with every Bloomin’ 4 Good floral bouquet sold at all Florida Winn-Dixie stores.

Dewayne Rabon, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant for Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are deeply rooted in our local communities and are dedicated to the causes our customers care about most. We know our customers and associates are especially passionate about supporting families who continue to feel the impact of the pandemic, and we wanted to provide a beautiful way to share kindness and provide hunger relief. Our customers can pick up a Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet while shopping in our stores to help our local food banks blossom and fill the pantries of those who struggle with hunger.”

Customers can purchase a Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet ($12.99) and the grocer will direct a $1 donation to a local hunger-relief organization selected by the store to benefit from the program each month. To participate, shoppers can look for the seasonal bouquets with the red circle sticker in the floral section of each store. Every $1 donated through the purchase of a Bloomin’ 4 Good bouquet equals 10 or more meals for individuals and families in need.

The Bloomin’ 4 Good program supports the grocer’s ongoing efforts to address the widespread impact of food insecurity in underserved communities. Last year alone, SEG supported a variety of hunger-relief organizations throughout its Southeast footprint with donations of more than 18 million meals and nearly $1.3 million in product to local food banks. For more information about the Bloomin’ 4 Good program, or to submit a local organization for consideration to participate, visit SEG.Bloomin4Good.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.