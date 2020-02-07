Mind-Blowing Win at IPM Essen – Poppin’ Purple Named Best New Perennial

IJsselstein — The new year has started off with a bang as our Agapanthus Poppin’ Purple (‘MP003’) was named Best New Perennial at IPM in Essen! There were a total of 60 submissions from 36 exhibitors up for consideration.

The expert jury honoured Poppin’ Purple, which is the world’s FIRST evergreen reblooming Agapanthus. Plantipp is proud to represent it in Europe, and it is available as Ever Amethyst in North America represented by our sister company Concept Plants.

The flowers of Poppin’ Purple are an intense purple and profuse in quantity. Poppin’ Purple grows faster than other varieties and becomes about 60 cm high and 45 cm wide. This Agapanthus also has a long flowering period and likes to stand in the sun in well-drained soil.

It tolerates both high and low temperatures. It is a great plant for the perennial border, for mixed containers or for in a pot on terrace or balcony. The big advantage of this Agapanthus is that it is resistant to crown rot (Erwinia).

Poppin’ Purple comes to us from breeders Andy De Wet and Quinton Bean of South Africa from CND and The Aloe Farm. These two breeders are well-known for their plants including other award-winning Agapanthus such as Twister and Fireworks which placed 3rd in the 2019 Chelsea Plant of the Year competition and won the HTA New Plants Award 2019.

In Europe, interested growers can find plants through the following partners:

Agents

– Agrotecnico Matteo Ragni

– Globe Planter SARL

– Sprint Horticulture Pty Ltd

Young Plants

– Fairweather’s Nursery

– Gootjes-AllPlant B.V.