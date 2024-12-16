More Efficiency and Climate Protection in Professional Horticulture

Pöppelmann TEKU ® sets standards in the green industry with products that combine greater efficiency and automation with resource conservation and climate protection. The latest innovation: non-recyclable items made of black plastic have been replaced by recyclable alternatives. Customers now benefit from a fully recyclable product range.

Arno Zerhusen and Dirk Moormann report on the innovations for professional horticulture that Pöppelmann TEKU® is presenting at the IPM: The plastics specialist is driving the transformation of the industry by optimally combining resource conservation and climate protection with greater efficiency.

