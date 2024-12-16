High-Tech Flower Growing Billionaire

As one of the pioneering households in growing flowers in the locality, Mr. Thanh happily said: in 2018, his family borrowed 400 million VND from the City Agricultural Promotion Fund to grow lilies, and paid the debt on time in 2020. In the month of September 2022, he developed a plan to grow 50.000 lily plants and received a loan of 400 million VND from the Fund, and has now completed the loan repayment.

“Thanks to the timely capital from the Agricultural Promotion Fund, I have more motivation to expand production. In recent years (2021 – 2023), I have made a profit every year from growing lilies,” said Mr. Thanh.

Mr. Thanh is the owner of 4 flower gardens with an area of ​​over 1 hectare, and is a reputable flower supplier in Ha Noi and some neighboring provinces. With more than 20 types of flowers, from cut flowers (Lily, chrysanthemum, trumpet …) to potted flowers, gourd flowers, decorative hanging flowers, carpet flowers, grafted flowers, on average each type from 2.000 – 10.000 pots. The entire area is produced in greenhouses, net houses, so the productivity and quality are high, each year bringing in an income of over 1 billion VND.

