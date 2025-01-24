Leading ERP Provider Prophet Welcomes Bryan Barsness to Their Team

Bryan Barsness Joins Prophet ERP as Business Development Director, Bringing Decades of Expertise in AgTech and Food-Tech Industries

WESTLAKE VILLAGE – Bryan Barsness, a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience in agriculture, food technology, and business operations, has been appointed Business Development Director at Prophet. In his new role, Bryan will drive continued growth and innovation for Prophet ERP’s cutting-edge solutions tailored to the produce and agricultural industries. His expertise will further strengthen Prophet ERP’s position as a leader in the convergence of technology and agribusiness.

Says Bryan, “Joining Prophet ERP is an incredible opportunity to bring a groundbreaking, custom-tailored solution to the produce and agricultural industries. I’m excited to work alongside such a talented team, leveraging leading technology to help customers streamline operations, improve efficiency, and achieve their goals. With markets seeing never-before-seen challenges, the industry is looking for an innovative yet established technology to help the next generation of leaders get the right information in their hands faster than ever. That solution is Prophet.”

Bryan’s career, which spans over two decades, is rooted in innovation and technology. He graduated with a degree in Agricultural Business with a concentration in International Management and a minor in Spanish from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. His early career included impactful roles, such as leading the implementation of a computerized inventory system at Del Rey Avocado, and driving Primus Labs certification. Bryan’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident throughout his 10-year tenure at Famous Software, an ERP software company. As a key player in managing customer implementations and providing bilingual support, Bryan transitioned into a sales role, where he quickly became the company’s top performer. His success set the stage for future leadership roles.

As Vice President at ProducePay, Bryan drove transformative sales growth before being recruited to duplicate such success at Linkfresh, facilitating its acquisition by Aptean. Bryan’s leadership continued with ProduceIQ, where he co-founded the company and led sales and marketing, achieving remarkable growth within the first six months. Most recently Bryan led sales and marketing efforts at GrubMarket, helping to elevate the tech solutions at one of the world’s largest privately held food-tech companies to reach all new heights.

Now, as Business Development Director at Prophet ERP, Bryan will continue to leverage his deep industry knowledge and leadership skills to propel the company’s mission to deliver best-in-class ERP solutions to the produce and agricultural sectors.

“We are excited to welcome Bryan Barsness to the Prophet ERP team as our new Business Development Director,” said CEO Paul Stofberg. “Bryan’s extensive experience in agriculture, food technology, and his proven track record of driving sales and innovation will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional ERP solutions to the produce and agricultural sectors. His leadership aligns perfectly with our vision of leveraging technology to fuel growth and sustainability in the industry.”

About Prophet

Prophet is the global leader in ERP software solutions for the fresh produce and horticultural industries. With over 30 years of experience, Prophet partners with fresh produce businesses to deliver unmatched expertise and support across every stage of the supply chain. Operating on three continents at hundreds of customer sites, Prophet empowers thousands of users to achieve operational excellence. Learn more at www.prophetize.com.