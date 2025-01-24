Natural Delights Prepares Retailers for Ramadan

YUMA, Ariz. – With the impending New Moon, Natural Delights® is preparing their retailers with 2-, 5-, and 11-pound date boxes to satisfy the demand driven by Muslim shoppers preparing for Ramadan. Based on the lunar calendar, the observance starts on February 28th this year, but stores are advised that celebrators will start acquiring dates mid-February to have a surplus for the month of festivities ahead.

“Dates are traditionally eaten as a quick energy source before sunrise during Ramadan, and they pair wonderfully with complementary foods to help sustain energy throughout the day. Coffee, for example, is a beloved morning ritual that, when combined with dates and heart-healthy nuts like almonds or walnuts, provides a boost of caffeine without the crash,” explained Amy Davis, RDN.

This insight presents an excellent opportunity for retailers to cross-merchandise popular halal products like Arabic coffee, nuts, nut butters, rice, and Middle Eastern spices to meet the expanded buying needs of muslim shoppers preparing for a month of fast breaking and family feasts. As retailers know, cross-merchandising has proven effective in driving sales—according to Display Mode, 70% of in-store shoppers make unplanned purchases due to well-executed product placement.

“We’ve observed a growing adoption of our full-size and mini-pallets, which help create eye-catching displays during Ramadan, leading to higher sales,” shared David Baxter, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Natural Delights. “Our bulk red window-boxes serve as a beacon for Ramadan shoppers, providing an opportunity to establish a dedicated space that drives the purchase of dates and other halal products.”

Last Ramadan, average weekly Medjool date sales increased by 31% for the category, while Natural Delights average weekly sales increased by 44%, according to Circana data. The growth of the Muslim community in the U.S. has contributed to an increased visibility of Ramadan practices and traditions across the country. Additionally, with the rise of social media, more Americans are becoming aware of and acknowledging Ramadan.

Mindful of social media’s influence, Natural Delights partners with Muslim creators to produce engaging Ramadan-themed recipe and lifestyle content. Last year’s brand partners earned more than 4 million impressions, with 175,000+ views and 8,000+ engagements on Instagram alone. The brand also sends out celebratory ambassador boxes to influencers and invests in TV segments nationwide to raise awareness of its bulk boxes, further strengthening its presence during the holiday. Retailers are encouraged to utilize these resources for their social media and websites pages to support Ramadan shoppers.

By offering a range of impactful display options, including mini- and full-size pallets, as well as co-branded display bins with California Walnuts, Natural Delights is positioning its products to meet the increasing cultural awareness and demand during Ramadan. Retailers who begin showcasing large boxes and festive lunar displays early in the month can maximize sales and enhance the shopping experience for their Muslim customers. With Natural Delights’ innovative marketing and cross-merchandising strategies, the brand continues to support both retailers and consumers in celebrating the spirit of Ramadan while driving growth in the date category.

To place a palette or merchandising display order, or learn more about how to amplify date sales during Ramadan, email Alan Asbury at alan.asbury@bvdg.com.

