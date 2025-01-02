Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Appoints Kevin Pieh as CEO

ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, a cooperative of 180 dairy farmer families that produces award-winning cheese in Wisconsin, announced the appointment of Kevin Pieh to chief executive officer (CEO) by its board of directors, effective as of December 18, 2024.

“Ellsworth Creamery will greatly benefit from Kevin’s leadership and strong background working in cooperatives and dairy,” said Warren Johnson, Ellsworth Creamery’s board chair. “He has proven to have strong financial and management acumen during his tenure as CFO and is well-positioned to step into the CEO role. The Board is excited for the continual growth trajectory of the Cooperative with Kevin’s leadership.”

Pieh has been with Ellsworth Creamery since 2022 and was elevated from his role as interim CEO, which he assumed in September 2024. Previously, Pieh served as chief financial officer for the creamery. His responsibilities in this role included overseeing fiscal strategy, financial reporting and analysis, treasury management, and capital allocation.

Prior to joining Ellsworth Creamery, Pieh held leadership positions with Land O’Lakes in the Dairy Foods, Corporate Finance, and Truterra divisions. Pieh also has experience in the financial services industry, having held various roles in balance sheet, capital, and liquidity management while with Ameriprise Financial. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance & Marketing from Bethel University.

“I am honored to be the next CEO of Ellsworth Creamery and look forward to further connecting with our patrons, employees, and customers in this capacity,” said Pieh. “Ellsworth Creamery is an incredible organization with a bright future and potential for strong growth. I’m excited to represent our farmer owners and lead our outstanding team of employees.”

About Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is based in the Heart of Wisconsin’s Dairyland in the town of Ellsworth, known as the “Cheese Curd Capital® of Wisconsin.” For more than 110 years, the Cooperative has produced the finest cheese curds, specialty cheese, and pasteurized process cheese products in the U.S. The Cooperative includes 180 dairy farm families, who hold an ownership stake in the creamery and produce the milk at the heart of Ellsworth’s growing legacy of best-in-class cheese products. There are three production facilities within the Cooperative’s Wisconsin footprint: Ellsworth, producer of the world-famous All-Natural White Cheddar Cheese Curds; Menomonie, producer of 80 varieties of small-batch artisan cheeses; and New London, producer of customized cheese products for foodservice, retail deli, and food manufacturer clients. Learn more at Ellsworthcheese.com.