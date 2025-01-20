Leadership Shift Marks a New Era of Growth and Strategic Focus for Titan Farms

Ross Williams Appointed Titan Farms President

Ridge Spring, SC. – Titan Farms, the leading grower, packer, and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables, is pleased to announce Ross Williams as its new president, effective immediately. Williams brings extensive experience and proven operational expertise, positioning Titan Farms for continued innovation and growth.

In his role as president, Williams will oversee daily operations, lead cross-functional teams, and drive the execution of the company’s strategic goals. With a deep understanding of Titan Farms’ values and a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation, Williams is well-equipped to guide the company’s ongoing success.

“I am honored to take on the role of president at Titan Farms,” said Williams. “Having worked alongside Chalmers Carr and the incredible team here, I am inspired by the company’s legacy and excited to lead us into a new chapter. Together, we will continue to focus on operational excellence, innovation, and exploring new opportunities while staying true to our commitment to quality and sustainability.”

Chalmers Carr, Titan Farms’ founder, will transition to the role of CEO, where he will focus on strategic initiatives and long-term growth while continuing to support key operational efforts. Carr will work closely with Williams to ensure the company’s mission and vision remain central to all decisions.

“This is an exciting milestone for Titan Farms,” said Carr. “Ross has been an integral part of our leadership team for 11 years, and his expertise and forward-thinking approach make him the ideal choice for president. I look forward to working alongside Ross as we position Titan Farms for even greater success in the years ahead.”

Titan Farms remains committed to its mission of producing high-quality, fresh produce for their customers. As president, Williams will lead with a focus on collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence, ensuring alignment across all departments and sustaining Titan Farms’ reputation as an industry leader.

For more information, visit www.titanfarms.com

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 250 acres of bell pepper and 350 acres of broccoli. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.