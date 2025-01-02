Mathias Bjørge and Marel Partner to Build One of the World’s Most Advanced Salmon Factory

Earlier this year, Mathias Bjørge announced their investment in salmon. The construction of the new factory on Ellingsøya is now underway, where the company will train a new AI model with Marel, a leading provider of food processing solutions.

Over the past one and a half years, Marel has been working on a major advancement for the Sunnmøre company.

At the heart of the factory, we will develop an intelligent distribution center that analyzes the raw material. The fish will be automatically distributed and sorted based on the data it collects. This will be the most advanced salmon processing line ever developed, explains Hans Marius Martinsen, Sales Manager at Marel.

