Wegmans Testing Smart Shopping Cart Technology at Three NY Stores

Emily Barnes, Democrat & Chronicle Retail & FoodService November 14, 2024

Two Rochester-area Wegmans stores are home to yet another smart shopping cart pilot program.

Wegmans locations in Perinton and Pittsford, as well as a third location on Alberta Drive in Buffalo, are a part of the company’s Smart Cart Test & Learn pilot, according to Wegmans Senior Public Relations Coordinator Mandee Puleo.

“Smart Shopping Carts is an early-state technology that we believe could be offered to our customers as an alternative way to shop in our stores in the future,” Puleo said in a written statement. “Our goal is to determine if Smart Cart Technology is a fit for the unique shopping assortment offered in our stores and if it meets the shopping needs of our customers.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Democrat & Chronicle

