Save A Lot Stores Prepare to Do ‘A Lot of Good’ for Annual Giving Campaign

Discount grocery chain gives back to local communities

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States is launching its annual Bags for a Brighter Holiday food donation program. Now in its ninth year, this initiative helps Save A Lot stores support the hometowns in which they operate by donating much-needed, high-quality food to local charities fighting hunger.

Now through December 24, customers can purchase pre-assembled bags of food for $5.49* as they’re checking out at the register at any of Save A Lot’s 480 participating stores nationwide. Each bag is stocked with private label and brand name food items, including stuffing mix, canned vegetables and other pantry staples from Save A Lot.

“The giving that happens during our Bags for a Brighter Holiday program inspires and energizes me,” said Bill Mayo, Chief Operating Officer at Save A Lot. “To see how much our customers and store teams rally around this program to give back to charities in their communities is wonderful. The positive impact Save A Lot shoppers have each year to help neighbors in need is fantastic to see.”

Save A Lot stores, which are locally owned and operated, are passionate about making a difference. From supporting local charities to sponsoring in-store fundraisers, product drives and events for customers, locations are committed to doing A Lot of Good.

For more information about Save A Lot, the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program or to find a participating store, please visit SaveALot.com.

*Prices may vary by location.