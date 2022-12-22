Stemilt Celebrates a Decade of Giving Gifts for Foster Children During the Holiday Season

WENATCHEE, Wash – One of Stemilt’s favorite days of the year is the day each present donated by the Stemilt family finds a new home to a foster child in need. 2022 marks the 10th year that Stemilt has participated in donating gifts to foster children in the Wenatchee valley. This year, we provided gifts for 131 children in the Chelan and Douglas counties under the care of the Washington State Department of Youth and Family Services and K Connections.

“I am always so humbled and thankful for the generosity of our Stemilters and a special thanks to the Stemilt Community Investment Committee for wrapping every gift beautifully,” said Stemilt’s President, West Mathison. “Being in the room and seeing all these gifts knowing that each one would bring a child great joy… it is over whelming.”

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.