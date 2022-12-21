Alaska Pollock and Pacific Whiting Mothership Vessels of Phoenix Processors Limited Partnership Achieve FISH Standard for Crew Certification

San Diego, CA — FISH Standard for Crew Inc. is pleased to announce that the two processor vessels of the Phoenix Processors Limited Partnership (PPLP) have been awarded FISH certification. The vessels M/V Excellence and the M/V Phoenix are American flagged vessels operating in U.S. waters in the Alaska pollock and Pacific whiting fisheries. SGS awarded the certification after extensive policy and procedure review, on-site vessel inspection, and face-to-face interviews of crew members.

“FISH certification affirms our company’s long-standing dedication to safe operations and responsible treatment of our crew,” said John Henderschedt President and CEO of PPLP. “With our customers increasingly interested in the welfare of workers within their supply chain, the FISH certification provides us an independent process to demonstrate we have achieved, and maintain, the highest levels of performance with respect to crew treatment, compensation and on-board conditions.”

“We are pleased to see yet another outstanding organization like PPLP be recognized for its commitment to its crew and vessel operations,” noted Fridrik Fridriksson, chair of the FISH’s

Board of Directors and Chief Human Resources Officer at Brim. “We believe programs like FISH have a role to play in giving confidence to the supply chain that seafood from sources such as PPLP is coming from crew that are treated with respect and fairness.”

PPLP joins Nueva Pescannova’s NovaNam fleet in Namibia, and APA Alaska catcher-processor vessels in successfully attaining FISH certification. FISH is actively working with organizations and fleets in Alaska, Papua New Guinea, Iceland, Australia and Canada and is in discussions with additional organizations around the world.

###

FISH Standard for Crew provides a voluntary, independent and accredited third-party certification program for labour practices on vessels in wild-capture fisheries around the globe.

The FISH Standard is based on ILO-C188 and related guidance.

PPLP owns and operates the M/V Excellence and M/V Phoenix as mothership processors in the Alaska Pollock fishery in the Bering Sea and the Pacific Whiting fishery off the West Coast. PPLP and its experienced shipboard teams are dedicated to producing high-quality seafood products for markets around the world. We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as a global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 96,000 employees operate a network of 2,700 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer, and more interconnected world.