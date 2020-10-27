What’s in “Store” for the 2020 Holiday Season?

On Dasher, On Dancer, On Master and Visa! Without doubt, the 2020 holiday season will be one for the record books — either good, bad or somewhere in the middle!

The timeline of Christmas selling continues to evolve, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday compelling many retailers to be “first out” with the holiday. As a result, the transition time between Fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas has become shorter and shorter each year as we compete with the efficiency of the 24/7 online “clicks” to buy floral products and other gifting items.

In addition, the convenience of same-day, next day, and free delivery options has raised the bar of service expectations in the eyes of today’s consumers. And this year, we’ve fast-forwarded into “the Sword of Damocles”, where COVID-19 has piled on additional pressures to an already stress-filled selling season! So, what’s in store this year and how can we formulate a business plan that will mitigate the sleigh-loads of challenges this year? Here are five key business elements for your consideration:

