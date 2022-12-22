The Fresh Market Introduces Extra Large Apples and Oranges in Produce Department

The Fresh Market is showcasing two delectable fruits in its produce department that are available for a limited time.

Available now, the specialty food retailer is featuring Hugey Fuji Apples, which are more than double the size of the apples that most of its competitors carry, giving it a real wow factor!

These extra large apples are grown by Auvil Frui, the premier grower of Fuji apples in Washington State.

The company still follows the vision of its founder, Grady Auvil, who was known for his innovative farming practices while keeping quality and flavor at the forefront. Guests can find the Hugey Fujis in The Fresh Market’s 160 stores through mid-January.

And just in time for citrus season, The Fresh Market is bringing back a guest favorite, Sumo Mandarins.

Bursting with juicy sweetness, Sumo Citrus® is one of the world’s largest and sweetest mandarins. Distinguished for its Top KnotTM and uneven skin, this rare seedless hybrid variety delivers the ultimate citrus experience: incredibly sweet and easy-to-peel, without the mess!

Born in Japan and raised in California, Sumo Citrus is grown with care and perfectly pampered by passionate, expert growers. Each Sumo Citrus tree is pruned and harvested by hand, which also means the grower holds this notoriously difficult-to-grow fruit to high standards—so only the best are called Sumo Citrus.

These extra large oranges will be available at The Fresh Market beginning December 27.