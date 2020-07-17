Mounts Botanical Garden Garden-to-Go Kits for Home-Grown Fun

Mounts Botanical Gardens offers a new pandemic pick-me-up: garden-to-go kits for families to learn some science while having fun with bug-shaped snacks, succulents and plenty of arts and crafts ideas.

Each kit comes with yarn, a succulent plant, soil, coffee filters and sun-print papers. They cost $25 for non-members and $20 for members and are available for sale at the garden gift shop, located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach, or order by phone at 561-233-1757.

“One of the reasons I wanted to do this was because there are a lot of parents at home right now,” said Diane Robaina, youth programs manager and kit designer for Mounts. “I thought it might fit better for what’s going on.”

