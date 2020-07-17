In Memoriam: Dümmen Orange’s Harry Kloppenburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange announces with great sorrow that board member Harry Kloppenburg unexpectedly passed away on July 15, 2020. He was a great leader in the transformation of the global horticultural industry.

One of the founders of Dümmen Orange, Harry was a visionary entrepreneur looking for new ways and innovations in the field of horticulture. In 2010, he started the journey to globally integrate the breeding and supply of the top 10 horticultural crops into one company, thus providing customers with a portfolio of products that would serve the fashionable character of the industry. His success in this endeavor led to the creation of Dümmen Orange as a global leader in horticulture.

Harry’s personality contributed to the family culture of the company. His children and later his grandchildren were at the center of his private life. He demonstrated the same passion in his coaching and training of employees. While the company was growing in customers and products, Harry was dedicated to making sure that the customer’s voice was heard and addressed at all meetings. Passion and evolving excellence combined with boundless solutions best describe his attitude and drive.

Harry Kloppenburg will be remembered for his contributions to the professionalization of the global horticultural industry. The Dümmen Orange family will never forget how he stimulated us to come forward with great solutions and new concepts both for existing and new customers.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Flowers evoke our emotions; the stronger the emotion, the more precious the flower.”

– Harry Kloppenburg

About Dümmen Orange