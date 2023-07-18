Theo Aanhane New Director at Hobaho

Theo Aanhane has been appointed managing director of Hobaho by Dümmen Orange. From October 1st, he will take over from Foeke Gardenier, who has been in this role since 2013.

Theo started working at Hobaho as commercial director in 2022. Previously, he held management positions in various companies in the ornamental horticulture industry, including Royal FloraHolland and Eurofins Agro. Theo comes from the Bollenstreek (the Dutch flower bulb region) and has a wealth of experience in the flower bulb sector, including, amongst other things, in the fields of production, trade and export.

Theo Aanhane: “It is an honor and a challenge to be able to take over the reins of this great company from Foeke Gardenier. I’m really looking forward to carrying on the positive trend in our results, together with a fantastic group of colleagues. Where necessary, we will step up our efforts to enable Hobaho to flourish, now and in the future.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dümmen Orange