Little Sesame Hummus Expands With Select Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

WASHINGTON — Little Sesame, the fast-growing brand founded by ex-fine dining chefs on a mission to energize grocery store shelves, is thrilled to announce expansion with select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Little Sesame hummus, including the highly anticipated Pumpkin Chili Crisp hummus, is available in Whole Foods Market stores across the country starting July 1, 2023.

Whole Foods Market stores will carry a range of Little Sesame hummus flavors including Smooth Classic, Jammy Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Herby Jalapeño, and the Little Sesame x Fly By Jing collaboration Pumpkin Chili Crisp hummus which is available exclusively at Whole Foods Market through the end of the year.

Little Sesame’s freshly spun hummus is made using 100% regeneratively grown chickpeas sourced from farmer Casey Bailey on his 5,000 acre organic farm under the big sky in Fort Benton, Montana. The only preservative is freshly squeezed lemon juice. The recipe was crafted by chefs and collaborators Nick Wiseman & Ronen Tenne in their flagship restaurant in Washington, D.C. Little Sesame hummus is certified Organic, Kosher, and non-GMO Project Verified.

“We launched our hummus at fourteen Whole Foods Market stores in the Mid-Atlantic in July 2021. We’re so excited to expand nationwide with Whole Foods Market just two years later and look forward to building the future of hummus together,” said Nick Wiseman, Co-Founder and CEO of Little Sesame.

Earlier this year, Little Sesame was honored to be invited to join the second cohort of Whole Foods Market’s LEAP Program, their internal brand accelerator, as one of just ten brands selected across the country.

Little Sesame’s commitment to quality-over-everything and fun line up of chef-driven flavors has set it apart in the competitive hummus market. This expansion with Whole Foods Market marks a significant milestone in its growth allowing the brand to reach a broader customer base, bringing smooth hummus and sunny vibes to households across the country.

About Little Sesame

Chefs and collaborators Nick Wiseman & Ronen Tenne left the fine dining cooking world to start Little Sesame in 2016, serving freshly spun hummus in a 500 sq ft basement pop up in Washington, D.C. The duo went on to open their flagship restaurant in 2018. Their signature hummus hit grocery store shelves in July 2021 and can now be found in 1,500+ retailers nationwide. https://www.eatlittlesesame.com