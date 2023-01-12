Dümmen Orange Enters Exclusive Partnership with Cacti Youngplants for Sticculents

Dümmen Orange Floral January 12, 2023

Photo, from left to right: Edwin van den Nieuwendijk (Dümmen Orange), Freek Tromp (Dümmen Orange), Wander Tuinier (Cacti Youngplants), Hugo Noordhoek Hegt (Dümmen Orange), Pieter Koen (Cacti Youngplants).

Dümmen Orange and Cacti Youngplants are entering into an exclusive partnership for producing and marketing Sticculents®. Dümmen Orange will handle breeding and production of the plants, while Cacti Youngplants will be responsible for assembly and all market-facing commercial activities.

Sticculents® are succulents – such as Echeveria, Haworthia and Crassula – that, thanks to a patented connector, can now be used in cut flower creations. With a wide range of varieties and available in different lengths, they are an unusual eye-catcher in any floral arrangement. Sticculents® are a recent introduction that is quickly gaining in popularity among florists and wholesale bouquet suppliers.

“This collaboration agreement offers Dümmen Orange scope to focus fully on producing the starting material,” says Freek Tromp, Managing Director Tropicals at Dümmen Orange. “And that is precisely where our strength lies, as a breeder in the succulent segment.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dümmen Orange

Related Articles

Floral

Special Collaboration on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in the Chrysanthemum Sector

Deliflor Chrysanten Floral January 10, 2022

Six major propagators in the chrysanthemum sector have joined forces to further reduce the use of chemicals in the production of cuttings in Africa. Since 2017, the unique group of companies comprising Dekker Chrysanten, Deliflor Chrysanten, Dümmen Orange, Floritec, Royal van Zanten and Armada (since 2020) has been collaborating closely on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) with the aim of achieving this common goal. Their efforts have already provided the results they needed and a great deal of insight for the future.