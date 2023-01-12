Dümmen Orange Enters Exclusive Partnership with Cacti Youngplants for Sticculents

Dümmen Orange and Cacti Youngplants are entering into an exclusive partnership for producing and marketing Sticculents®. Dümmen Orange will handle breeding and production of the plants, while Cacti Youngplants will be responsible for assembly and all market-facing commercial activities.

Sticculents® are succulents – such as Echeveria, Haworthia and Crassula – that, thanks to a patented connector, can now be used in cut flower creations. With a wide range of varieties and available in different lengths, they are an unusual eye-catcher in any floral arrangement. Sticculents® are a recent introduction that is quickly gaining in popularity among florists and wholesale bouquet suppliers.

“This collaboration agreement offers Dümmen Orange scope to focus fully on producing the starting material,” says Freek Tromp, Managing Director Tropicals at Dümmen Orange. “And that is precisely where our strength lies, as a breeder in the succulent segment.”

