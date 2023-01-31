National Wildlife Federation Announces Shubber Ali as Garden for Wildlife, Inc. CEO

Reston, VA — The National Wildlife Federation announced the launch of its Garden for Wildlife, Inc. enterprise led by CEO Shubber Ali. As CEO, Ali will drive the company’s mission to empower individuals and businesses to create a more sustainable world and help wildlife, starting in their own yards.

Building on 50 years of native plant education, with the science and conservation expertise of the National Wildlife Federation, Garden for Wildlife created a profitable enterprise to sustain its mission. With Ali at the helm, the new organization is poised to make a significant impact in the world of conservation and environmental stewardship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shubber Ali as the new CEO of Garden for Wildlife, Inc.,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “His passion for conservation and deep understanding of the native plant industry makes him the perfect leader to take the new GFW, Inc. to new heights. With Shubber at the helm, I am confident we will make great strides in our efforts to conserve and recover at-risk species by engaging millions of Americans to restore habitat by growing native plants.”

“We aim to significantly increase the demand for native plants in the U.S. and establish millions of square feet of new native habitats,” Ali said. “Garden for Wildlife will continue to assist the National Wildlife Federation in its goal of conserving iconic species, developing initiatives to ensure all communities build connections to wildlife, and convey the tremendous benefits of wildlife habitats to communities across the nation.”

Under Ali’s leadership, the new Garden for Wildlife enterprise will help grow the adoption of native plantings through improved plant availability, advanced gardener education, and focused partnerships with native plant nurseries, builders, and other stakeholders.

Head of Garden for Wildlife™ Programs Remains

Mary Phillips will remain as the head of Garden for Wildlife™ and the Certified Wildlife Habitat® educational program as she has for the past nine years. Phillips’ will continue to work in partnership with GFW, Inc. and its new CEO to ensure the consistency of its mission.

“I look forward to working alongside Shubber to drive the business and its mission forward,” Phillips said. “With his successful startup experience, Shubber is excellently positioned to lead Garden for Wildlife, Inc., in an expanded business model that provides gardeners with the tools to create healthy spaces for both wildlife and people. This will rapidly advance the scale of beneficial wildlife habitats from coast to coast.”

For 50 years the Garden for Wildlife™ program and partnerships have been educating and empowering people to plant with the purpose of saving wildlife. By building relationships in key networks, with native plant experts and growers, Garden for Wildlife has engaged millions to help wildlife where people live. In 2021, GFW launched a new collection of native plants that support the highest numbers of butterflies, native bees, and birds. Americans of all backgrounds have already provided wildlife with food, water, cover, and places to raise young by creating over 285,000 Certified Wildlife Habitats. Learn more at Gardenforwildlife.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, and Twitter.