New CEO for The Bouqs Company

Haddonfield, NJ-based executive recruitment firm True Search has placed the new chief executive officer of The Bouqs Company, a leading online floral retailer. Alejandro Bethlen brings over two decades of leadership and international experience in scaling global businesses for Fortune 100 companies including Amazon and Procter & Gamble to his new role.

Mr. Bethlen will join company founder John Tabis and co-founder Juan Pablo Montufar to spearhead the company’s growth and catalyze existing momentum with expansion initiatives.

“The Bouqs Company has achieved tremendous success over the years and established itself as a leader in the direct-to-consumer floral delivery business,” said Mr. Bethlen. “I am excited to lead this amazing company through this next stage of strategic growth and ready to embrace the challenges and rewards of scaling the business. As we work toward expanding our global footprint, we are committed to continuing to foster a welcoming and inclusive culture for our teams, partners, and network of sustainable farms.”

