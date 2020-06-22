Costa Farms Acquires Leading Bromeliad and Orchid Grower DeLeon’s Bromeliads

MIAMI, FL – Costa Farms announced the acquisition of Florida grower DeLeon’s Bromeliads today.

DeLeon’s Bromeliads, one of the largest growers of bromeliads and orchids in the United States, has been providing its customers with premium products since 1980. DeLeon’s climate-controlled facilities guarantee a 52-week blooming availability. All of the DeLeon’s employees will join the Costa Farms family and will continue to provide the highest level of customer service in our industry. Costa Farms is thrilled to be complementing its current team with the expertise of the DeLeon’s team.

“We’re excited to continue to expand our operations to better serve our existing and future customers,” says Jose Smith, CEO of Costa Farms. “DeLeon’s experience and expertise will help us continue to grow even during these challenging times.”

By acquiring DeLeon’s, Costa Farms continues to expand its share in the growing houseplant category that has seen tremendous growth over the last few years.

About Costa Farms

Costa Farms is the largest producer of ornamental plants in the world. The company stretches over 5,000 acres and employs 6,000 people. Along with thriving indoor and bedding plant divisions, Costa Farms operates retail merchandising and young-plant production divisions as part of its infrastructure, with operations domestically in Florida and North and South Carolina, and abroad in the Dominican Republic and Asia.