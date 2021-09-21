New Chrysanthemum Named, Sarah’s Brush, in Honor of Sarah Armellini

Miami, Florida – Sarah Armellini, co-founder of Armellini Express Lines, was recently recognized by the floriculture industry by having a flower named in her honor at the International Floriculture Exposition (IFE) held from September 16-18, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Flower naming events are a venerated tradition in Europe, where queens and heads of state have been honored with flowers named after them in a formal ceremony. This ceremony honors floral industry pioneers who have made a significant impact over the course of their career, going above and beyond a normal job or a routine business. Honorees are chosen by a panel of fellow industry leaders and Ms. Armellini is only the twelfth person in the United States to be recognized by the IFE with this award.

The award was presented by Cindy Hanauer of Grand Central Floral, a 2012 recipient of the same award. Hanauer said, “What Sarah and her husband, Jules, started wasn’t simply “an idea”…. it was the execution of an idea that still provides important solutions to the industry today. Over the past 75+ years, the name Armellini has become synonymous with the fluidity of our industry and the real-time solutions that are required as the industry evolves. The name Armellini stands for giving back, being there in a clutch and striving for creative solutions-even in the most difficult times.”

The named Chrysanthemum is a beautiful white and purple bicolor resembling paintbrushes through the petals and is awarded the name and trade designation “Sarah’s Brush”. Throughout her life, Ms. Armellini was also an avid painter, and this one-of-a-kind flower exemplifies her artistry.

It’s literally impossible to discuss the history of the floral industry without recognizing the Armellinis’ contributions for the past 75+ years. Unfortunately, the world lost Ms. Armellini on July 4, 2021, but the business that she and her husband, Jules, began in 1945 continues today and her family was present to accept this award on her behalf.

Pieter Landman served as the Master of Ceremonies, and Ball SB was represented by Carmen Marquez; Ball SB Marketing Manager.

Flower-Naming Recipients

2021 Sarah Armellini (posthumous); Armellini Express Lines

2020 Ghean Maksimow; Bow Genie

2019 Lane DeVries Sun Valley Floral Farms

2018 Bradley Gaines, United Supermarkets

2017 John Simko, Sunshine Bouquet Company

2016 Jim Daly, Smithers Oasis

2015 Maxine Burton, burton + BURTON

2014 Kathy Hession, Roundy’s Supermarkets

2013 Anna Ball, Ball SB

2012 Cindy Hanauer, Grand Central Floral

2011 Stan Pohmer, Pohmer Consulting Group

2010 Bobbi Ecker-Blatchford, The Flora Pros

About Armellini Express Lines

Armellini is one of the largest family-owned companies specializing in temperature- controlled shipments of perishable product, expedited truckload, and LTL scheduled service across the United States.

About Ball Horticultural Company

Ball Horticultural Company was founded in 1905 by George J. Ball. The company remains family owned and has a global presence on six continents in 17 countries. The current President and CEO is Anna Caroline Ball, third-generation leader of Ball Horticultural Company.

About International Floriculture Expo

International Floriculture Expo is produced by Diversified Business Communication of Portland, Maine. This show is the only industry-wide event that brings buyers and sellers together and serves all segments of the floriculture process, from seed to shelf. IFE is the leading trade exposition and educational conference for mass market retailers, supermarkets, garden centers, retail florists, growers, nurseries, event floral designers, and other retailers of floral and foliage products.