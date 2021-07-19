Cut Chrysanthemum Bloom Trial: Pina Colada and Ilonka in the Spotlight

Dümmen Orange’s cut chrysanthemum bloom trial traditionally showed many novelties, as well as proven successes. This year, visitors to De Lier could admire a wide range of varieties with international market potential, such as Pina Colada, Ilonka, Ballerinas and Veronica.

In special concept presentations, the double-flowered cut chrysanthemum Pina Colada and the single-flowered Ilonka were put in the spotlight. Various displays showed that both cut chrysanthemums can be presented and arranged attractively in retail. ‘Thinking out of the box’ is the guiding principle here.

Pina Colada has more flowers

Pina Colada is known for its large volume per stem. It was introduced in the color white, soon followed by a yellow and a cream variant. Compared to competing varieties, Pina Colada has more flowers on the stem. This allows florists to fill the bouquet better, or more stitching can be done.

