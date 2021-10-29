New Monster Plant Support Kit from Thriving Design Maximizes Growth and Possibilities

Snapped up by industry growers and a consumer hit in its 2021 retail debut year, the C-BITE Collection from Thriving Design will expand with a new product addition in 2022. As the world’s first fully DIY plant support system, C-BITE garden clips are a snap to use, connecting garden stakes and ties into custom shapes and structures that can be rebuilt and reimagined season after season.

Available starting in January 2022, growers and gardeners can reach new heights with the Monster Plant Support Kit, which provides 100 C-BITEs and 30 garden stakes in multiple sizes in the brand’s signature colors of Tangerine or “Incognito” Green. Strong enough to form larger structures like trellises and tents and versatile enough to accommodate fast-growing crops like cannabis, the Monster Plant Support Kit provides gardeners with the support they need to dream – and grow – bigger.

“Since launching C-BITEs, we’ve been continually delighted by the creative and ambitious projects our customers use C-BITEs to construct. From trellises covered in luffa plants and cages that protect chickens to large-scale cannabis grows and more, C-BITEs continue to show their versatility,” says Morgan Rider, Thriving Design’s Cofounder.

“In 2022, we’re responding to gardeners and growers’ interest in larger projects with the new Monster Plant Support Kit. Offering more (and longer) stakes and C-BITEs, this new kit provides everything gardeners and growers need to create strong, flexible, and durable plant support structures for long beds, industrial trays or multiple containers.”

As consumers increasingly seek products and companies that responsibly steward their communities and the planet, Thriving Design is proud to be a public benefit corporation and 1% for the Planet member. Thriving Design donates a portion of its sales to helping people connect with the things that matter most – our planet, healthy food, and a greener future. C-BITEs are a Made in the USA product.

To order or obtain more information on the Thriving Design Monster Plant Support Kit, contact sales@thrivingdesign.com.

Thriving Design is an innovative garden product design company on a mission to connect people with the planet. Its signature C-BITEs cleverly connect garden stakes to create customizable, scalable plant support for plants of any size. A 1% for the Planet and public benefit corporation, Thriving Design products are proudly Made in the USA with a commitment to socially and environmentally responsible practices. For more information, visit http://www.thrivingdesign.com.