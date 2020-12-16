Thriving Design to Debut World’s First Fully DIY Plant Support System at MANTS 2021

(Fort Collins, CO) Thriving Design, the innovative garden product start-up of Colorado inventor Jason Rider and his sister Morgan Rider, announced the debut of its groundbreaking C-BITEs at the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show on January 6-8, 2021.

C-BITE garden clips are a customizable, reusable, and super-strong alternative to traditional plant supports. As the only DIY plant support system on the market, C-BITEs click together in over 140 different ways and connect garden stakes together. Building structures with C-BITEs is quick and intuitive, making gardening a snap for beginners and professionals alike. From trellises to tomato cages, C-BITEs’ multiple points of connection and sturdy designs are limited only by the imagination. Working seamlessly with standard steel stakes, natural cane, netting, plant ties, and other accessories to create custom support solutions, C-BITEs are helping gardeners everywhere “Grow Inspired.”

Behind the C-BITE is Thriving Design, a visionary family business that followed a time-honored entrepreneurial path to success.

Inventor Jason Rider says, “The C-BITE was born out of my own trials in the garden. I printed the first one on my 3-D printer, and knew right away I had discovered something incredible. C-BITEs are like tinker toys for the garden. Building plant supports with C-BITEs isn’t just practical – it’s fun!”

Jason’s sister Morgan Rider soon joined Thriving Design to helm its marketing and sales efforts. C-BITEs clicked right away with commercial growers, who bought half a million units within two years. And now, Jason notes, “As more Americans than ever turn to gardening to relax, renew, and grow food, Thriving Design is proud to bring our quality Made in the USA product to the consumer gardening market in 2021.”

C-BITEs snap into action across four seasons, with the durability to last for years. C-BITEs prop up peonies in the spring, bolster towering tomatoes in the summer, and cage cannabis all year long. Customers can select C-BITEs in colors like cheerful tangerine orange, lime green, or an “incognito green” that blends seamlessly with foliage and garden stakes. C-BITEs are particularly useful in adapting gardeners’ current stakes and cages, replacing or enforcing single-use tape and ties as a stronger, more sustainable solution.

If the C-BITE is helping people make connections in the garden, Thriving Design has taken that vision to the world. As a public benefit corporation and 1% for the Planet member, Thriving Design proudly donates a portion of its sales to helping people connect with the things that matter most – our planet, healthy food, and a greener future.

Additionally, Thriving Design believes that gardening should be fun for gardeners of all ages. A new partnership with KidsGardening will bring C-BITEs plant support kits to 25 youth gardening programs across the United States in 2021. And with the ultimate goal of zero waste certification and carbon neutrality, Thriving Design is committed to stewarding the planet for the next generation.

Following the launch at MANTS 2021, C-BITEs will be available online at thrivingdesign.com and in select garden centers and hardware stores nationwide. For information on distribution and sales or to make an appointment during MANTS, email [email protected].

Thriving Design is an innovative garden product design company on a mission to connect people with the planet. Its signature C-BITEs cleverly connect garden stakes to create customizable, scalable plant support for plants of any size. A 1% for the Planet and public benefit corporation, Thriving Design products are proudly Made in the USA with a commitment to socially and environmentally responsible practices. For more information, visit http://www.thrivingdesign.com