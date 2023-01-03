Perennial Plant Association Announces Call for 2023 Landscape Design Award Entries

Raleigh, NC – Do you have a project that showcases perennials? The Perennial Plant Association is excited to announce the application period for the 2023 Landscape Design awards is now open!

Initiated in 1992, the PPA Landscape Design Awards program recognizes design projects that are exemplary in use of herbaceous perennials to help create balanced and beautiful landscapes. The “after- market” applications of growers’ products and the design, installation, and maintenance of plants in gardens and natural settings are of special interest to the Perennial Plant Association. Both experienced and novice designers are invited to participate.

Each year, judges evaluate many outstanding landscape designs and select the most excellent entries based on the effectiveness of herbaceous perennial plant material used through the installation of new cultivars, color combinations, textures, and seasonal combinations.

The entries comprise 11 categories based on residential, commercial, educational, temporary/seasonal designs, and price of production. The judges are professionals in the fields of horticulture and design.

This year’s award winners will be recognized the following ways:

Awards presentation during the 2023 PPA National Symposium in Niagara Falls, Ontario on Tuesday, July 25.

Complimentary National Symposium registration for the day of the awards ceremony

Press release announcing award recipients sent out to media publications

Promotion through PPA Instagram and Facebook posts as well as full feature article in the PPA newsletter

PPA Webinar featuring award-winning design projects, hosted by the design team

For more information and to apply, visit: https://perennialplant.org/page/LDASubmissionsInfo.

Award applications and supporting materials are due to the Perennial Plant Association office by March 15, 2023. Applicants will be notified of evaluations in May 2023.

Little Island project entry designed by Signe Nielsen of MNLS – Winner of the 2022 PPA Landscape Design Award of Excellence, Category IX.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.