Plantipp to Present Six Novelties at GrootGroenPlus ‘22

IJsselstein – Just a few more days and it’s time for another year of GrootGroenPlus. From the 5th to the 7th of October, the Molenstraat in Zundert will be dressed for the theme ‘Grounded’, playing into current developments and in many different ways interesting for the industry. Adding to the theme of ‘Grounded’, Plantipp presents no less than six innovative novelties at the famous trade fair.

Colour-changing top performers

Hydrangea paniculata Bonfire (‘GRHP12’PBR) has strong stems holding sturdy flowers with an intense dark pink colour that’s sure to set the mood in any landscape. The large, rounded sepals change colour throughout the flowering season, Bonfire has great garden performance and is also perfectly suited for containers. More colour will be added by the latest addition to the Pyracantha Star series: Pyracantha coccinea ‘Sunny Star’PBR. A pyracantha that produces an abundance of brightly coloured, colour-changing berries. The evergreen Sunny Star has fewer thorns than other Pyracantha and gives flowers and fruit on 2-year-old wood.

Strength, sturdy habits and good looks

The impressive Panicum virgatum ‘JS Buffalo Green’ PBR does its name credit. This might just be one of the toughest, strongest and best-looking Panicum in the market so far. ‘JS Buffalo Green’ is famous for its sturdy, upright habit – which means no flopping for this Panicum. The striking bright green foliage colour contrasts spectacularly with its copper-green flower panicles.

Speaking of sturdy habits: let’s not forget about Prunus laurocerasus Otto Supreme (‘GRPL08’PBR). Prunus Otto Supreme is a very strong prunus with a dense, ascending habit. This shrub has a beautiful, uniform growth habit and a strong root system. In addition, Otto Supreme is a fast grower and not susceptible to diseases.

New Herplant introductions

At the Herplant stand, two more impressive novelties can be praised. Buxus Giant is strong, mighty, resistant and quick to recover from any type of challenge. With giant leather-look glossy leaves, this bushy, compact Buxus variety will be the star of any landscape. Next in the spotlight is Taxus baccata Tiny T. A beautiful Taxus that doesn’t grow too high or wide, remains perfectly compact yet boasts power like only a Taxus of his kind can.

You can view the Plantipp novelties at stand B095.