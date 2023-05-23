Upcoming Plant Development Services Release Wins Chelsea Flower Show Plant of the Year 2023

Plant Development Services, Inc. is pleased to announce that Agapanthus ‘Black Jack,’ a Concept Plants variety and an upcoming release from the Southern Living® and Sunset® Plant Collections under the name Midnight Hour™ Agapanthus, has been named Plant of the Year 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Another upcoming Plant Development Services release in partnership with Concept Plants, Pearls of Perfume Philadelphus, was shortlisted at the show. Both varieties offer superior performance and exceptional blooms, and they advance the strategic vision of the brands.“As we seek out new varieties to bring to market, we’re unwavering in our pursuit of plants that not only thrive in some of the most demanding climates in our country but those that captivate consumers with their beauty and potential as well,” says Kip McConnell, Director of Plant Development Service Inc. “Together with our trusted partners at Concept Plants, we’re thrilled to share Agapanthus Midnight Hour™ and Pearls of Perfume Philadelphus, two truly unique gems in the landscape for the US consumer.”

Agapanthus ‘Black Jack,’ bred by Andy de Wet and Quinton Bean, will be released through Southern Living and Sunset Plant Collections under the name Midnight Hour™ Agapanthus. The variety speaks to a skyrocketing consumer demand for moody, saturated hues with its black buds that open to dark purple blooms. Together with an impressive extended blooming time and numerous flower heads, this agapanthus unites of-the-moment tones with superior performance in the landscape.

Representing an exciting innovation in shrubs, the shortlisted Pearls of Perfume Philadelphus bred by Rick Grazzini at Garden Genetics offers a captivating display of ethereal white fragrant double blooms. A remarkable selection that flowers on both old and new wood, Pearls of Perfume offers an extended flowering period that represents a true breakthrough. Available on the consumer market through the Southern Living and Sunset Plant Collections in 2024, Pearls of Perfume’s compact habit and showy double blooms will make an ideal selection for border plants or as a specimen plant.

To learn more about these exciting releases, contact Corrina Murray at corrina@plantdevelopment.com.