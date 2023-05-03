PPA National Symposium Announces New to the Market Forum

Raleigh, NC – Perennial Plant Association’s very popular New to the Market Forum is an annual highlight and will return once again during the 2023 PPA National Symposium taking place July 24 to July 28 at the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. This Forum is an invaluable opportunity for breeders and plant dealers from around the world to present their best and brightest in the industry to an audience of influential perennial professionals and enthusiasts. In addition to plants, there is an opportunity to present new products at the Forum. Attendees can’t wait to see the line-up of latest plant material and innovative goods featured during this session! New to the Market Forum will be held live during the National Symposium on Thursday, July 27 at 2:30pm ET.

Thanks to Pleasant Run Nursery and its very generous sponsorship of this anticipated event at the 2023 National Symposium, companies and organizations have the opportunity to showcase any combination of plants or products during their selected timeframe in the session. Once again, entries to the Forum quickly sold out this year, and PPA is excited to announce the following featured companies: DeVroomen Garden Products; Plants Nouveau; Darwin Perennials; Walters Gardens; Must Have Perennials; Terra Nova Nurseries; Pacific Plug and Liner; Future Plants; and our feature sponsor, Pleasant Run Nursery.

Are you afraid you may miss important information given during the New to the Market Forum? All companies presenting at the Forum will also be featured in an upcoming Perennial Plant Association newsletter and on PPA’s website following the National Symposium. Make sure to become a PPA member in order to receive this excellent New to the Market information. Join PPA at https://perennialplant.org/page/Join.

Plan on making lasting connections during evening visits and social events, which include the Royal Botanical Gardens’ Rock Garden for a special tour and dinner. PPA’s National Symposium follows traditions started over thirty years ago but incorporates something new each year. The PPA Family looks forward to welcoming you! Participants will have the opportunity to attend education, tours, socials, dinners and a trade show and can choose to participate in the weeklong experience (Monday-Friday), or a three-day Core Symposium (Tuesday – Thursday).

The early bird registration deadline is June 14, 2023 and final registration deadline is July 12, 2023. For more information on the National Symposium and to register, please visit https://perennialplant.org/page/NationalSymposium.

The Perennial Plant Association is a trade association composed of growers, retailers, landscape designers and contractors, educators, and others that are professionally involved in the herbaceous perennial industry. With a mission to connect professionals, provide education and promote perennial plants, the association has served the horticultural industry since 1984.

For more information visit www.perennialplant.org.