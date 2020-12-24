Pyramid Flowers and B-Fresh Floral Give a Boost to Certified American Grown

Certified American Grown Floral December 24, 2020

For Fred Van Wingerden, the Certified American Grown organization has provided the strong voice that flower growers need in order to address the barrage of challenges they face.

From competition from foreign growers to government regulation, American flower growers need the organization to represent them, said Van Wingerden, president of Pyramid Flowers in Oxnard, California.

When California Growers voted out the California Cut Flower Commission this spring, we were very concerned about who would represent the domestic growers and thus started the process for an independent Certified American Grown organization.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Certified American Grown

Related Articles

Floral

U.S. Cut Roses Industry Disappointed by White House Decision to Remove Tariff Protection

November 5, 2020 Certified American Grown

The California Cut Flower Commission (“CCFC”) and Certified American Grown (“CAG”), representing the American fresh cut flower industry and hundreds of workers, and farmers, expressed disappointment and concern at the Trump Administration’s decision to remove long-standing duties on imports of cut roses from Ecuador. As a result of the decision, a 6.8% duty that has helped protect the U.S. industry from large volumes of low-priced imports of Ecuadorian fresh cut roses has been eliminated.

Floral

DVFlora Becomes Certified American Grown

February 21, 2019 Certified American Grown Flowers

DVFlora, one of the largest floral importers and distributors in the United States, has become the first wholesaler to earn Certified American Grown status. This latest certification of DVFlora by Certified American Grown marks a notable shift from the program’s focus on farm production to now include the floral industry’s supply chain process and related companies.