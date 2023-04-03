Bloom TV Network Joins as National Sponsor for Field to Vase Dinner Series

VENTURA, CA – Certified American Grown (CAG), the organization that promotes and advocates for the American flower and foliage industry, is excited to announce Bloom TV Network as a national sponsor for the Field to Vase Dinner Series in 2023.

Bloom TV Network is a leading media company that creates original content for the floral and gardening industries. Their partnership with CAG will allow them to bring even more attention to the American-grown flower industry, which has been experiencing a resurgence in recent years.

“We are thrilled to have Bloom TV Network on board as a national sponsor for our Field to Vase Dinner Series,” said Camron King, CEO and Ambassador of Certified American Grown. “Their commitment to showcasing the beauty and importance of flowers aligns perfectly with our mission to promote and support American flower farmers.”

As a national sponsor, Bloom TV Network will be featured prominently at all of the Field to Vase Dinners throughout the year, including on promotional materials, social media, and event signage. They will also have the opportunity to utilize original content and coverage of the dinners, highlighting the local flowers and cuisine showcased at each event.

“We are excited to partner with Certified American Grown and support the Field to Vase Dinner Series,” said Monica Michelle, CEO & Founder of Bloom TV Network. “We believe in the importance of promoting American-grown flowers and supporting local flower farmers, and we look forward to helping to spread the word about the beauty of this homegrown industry.”

The National Field to Vase Dinner Series is a unique opportunity for consumers to connect with local farmers, florists, and chefs and to experience the beauty and flavor of locally sourced food and flowers. Bloom TV Network is excited to be a part of this movement and to help spread the word about the importance of supporting our domestic floral industry. For more information and on the locations and dates of the 2023 series and to reserve your seat, visit the Field to Vase Dinner collection on Eventbrite.

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown is a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.