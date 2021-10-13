Certified American Grown Launches Platform For Fans to Support American Grown Act

Ventura, CA – Certified American Grown (CAG), the voice of American cut flower and foliage farmers is excited to launch a platform for flower fans around the country to sign up to support the effort to pass the “American Grown Act.” The Act has been introduced in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate and is awaiting hearing in committees allowing time for supporters to express their desire to pass the bill.

Certified American Grown is sponsoring the Act which will require the White House, State Department and Department of Defense to only display American grown flowers and foliage. The intention is to show support of the domestic growers, businesses, and communities in all fifty states by proudly displaying products in offices, at functions and during ceremonies under the jurisdiction of the departments listed. Additional departments and agencies are always encouraged to use American grown flowers and foliage.

“As Americans it is always important for us to support our families, friends, neighbors and communities by seeking to buy local. Our purchases of cut flowers and foliage are no different and we believe that having the White House and select agencies support our homegrown farms sends a signal that we all support American Grown,” said Camron King, Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador. “Now, we have a chance for consumers, flower fans, and everyone around the country to sign on and share their support for American farms!”

Certified American Grown is the only floral organization certifying the origin of the flowers and foliage farms grow, process, package, and market. The organization recognizes the American Grown Act is a continued step towards highlighting and supporting domestic growers and promoting their long-term success. Additional efforts to promote American grown flowers and foliage include the month of July being designated as American Grown Flowers Month; ongoing advocacy and promotional efforts, and marketing partnerships to highlight homegrown flowers and foliage.

Signing on to support the American Grown Act is simple, quick, and easy. Fans can visit the Certified American Grown website and complete the quick form, https://www.americangrownflowers.org/aga-sign-up-form/