Certified American Grown Supports 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade Floats

Pasadena, CA – Certified American Grown, the cut flower and foliage industry association focused on strategic promotion and advocacy for its members, has once again supported the Tournament of Roses® through generous donations of flowers and foliage to be used to adorn floats such as the Cal Poly Universities entry. Other floats, carriages and signage also utilized American grown beauties to help bring the festivities alive.

Certified American Grown farm members have long supported the Tournament and surrounding events and have placed emphasis in supporting the unique all student led effort by the joint entry from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, and California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. This annual entry is one of a kind and driven solely by university students, everything from design to mechanics to décor.

“The opportunity to support the students in their endeavor to continue to produce an award-winning entry in the Tournament of Roses® Parade highlights our farms commitment to being good members of their overall floriculture and horticulture community, but more to the advancement and education of hands-on learning by students,” said Camron King, Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador. “The parade is a quintessentially American tradition to start the New Year off right and we feel it only right to support and be a part of the festivities. We hope that all who view the parade will appreciate the beauty that flowers brings and seek out to buy and support American grown farms all year long.”

The Cal Poly Universities float won the Animation Award for their 2022 entry and used as many American grown products as possible. So too was the case for other decorators, floats and designers. With supply challenges being evidenced, as is the case in many other sectors, decorators and designers had to be creative in their use of products and elements to conform with Tournament regulations.

To read more about the Certified American Grown support for the Cal Poly Universities float this year and in years past, please visit: www.americangrownflowers.org/fresh-cuts-blog/.