Certified American Grown Applauds U.S. House of Representatives Introduction of the Don Young American Grown Act

Washington, DC –Certified American Grown (CAG), the voice of American cut flower and foliage farmers applauds the bi-partisan introduction of the “Don Young American Grown Act” in the U.S. House of Representatives. Co-sponsors from throughout the country have joined together in supporting legislation to highlight the importance of American grown cut flowers and foliage growers and have named the Act in the honor of the late Congressman from Alaska, Don Young.

Certified American Grown is sponsoring the Act which will require the White House, State Department and Department of Defense to only display American grown flowers and foliage. The intention is to show support of the domestic growers, businesses, and communities in all fifty states by proudly displaying products in offices, at functions and during ceremonies under the jurisdiction of the departments listed. Additional departments and agencies are always encouraged to use American grown flowers and foliage.

“California and the Central Coast are home to nearly three quarters of all American-grown cut flowers, and I have seen firsthand the value that this vital industry brings to the local communities and economies that I represent,” said Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-California). “Congressman Young understood the value of promoting the American growers that bring beauty to our homes and holidays, and I am pleased to join my co-chairs to carry the torch on this important legislation in his honor.”

Certified American Grown is the only floral organization certifying the origin of the flowers and foliage farms grow, process, package, and market as being American grown. The organization recognizes the Don Young American Grown Act as a continued step towards highlighting and supporting domestic growers and promoting their long-term success.

“America’s cut flower and foliage farmers appreciate Congressman Carbajal and the co-chairs of the cut flower caucus for re-introducing the American Grown Act in honor of the late congressman and champion of this movement, Don Young.” said Rita Jo Shoultz, Chair of the Board for Certified American Grown and owner of Alaska Perfect Peony. “This reintroduction is a testament to the bipartisan nature with which congressman Young pursued the leadership role in promoting not only Alaskan flower farms, but all of America’s cut flower and foliage farms. We look forward to the members of Congress hopefully unanimously approving and passing this bill showing leadership support for the American Grown products and for our American farmers.”

Bi-partisan co-sponsors in the U.S. House of Representatives:

Salud Carbajal (D – California)

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R – Washington)

Dan Newhouse (R – Washington)

Jimmy Panetta (D – California)

Chellie Pingree (D – Maine)

The text of the Don Young American Grown Act can be found here.

The introduction of the Act also coincides with the introduction of the U.S. House resolution recognizing that the entire month of July is American Grown Flower and Foliage Month, an annual campaign sponsored by Certified American Grown in recognition of the importance and significant contributions of the domestic cut flower and foliage community. Numerous events, promotions, and activities are planned on farms, in retail shops and stores, and at venues throughout the country to celebrate the beauty grown here in the United States.

The text of the resolution recognizing July as American Grown Flower and Foliage Month can be found here.

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown is a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an independent, third-party supply-chain audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.