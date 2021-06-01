Resendiz Brothers Welcomes California Grown Flowers Month

For the seventh year in a row, the California Legislature is honoring the state’s flower farmers and recognizing their contributions to the state’s economy and workforce by declaring June as California Grown Flowers Month. The resolution highlights California’s leading role in flower-farming and the economic impact it has on the floral industry.

The industry has blossomed since its inception back in the late 1870s. Statewide flowers are grown across 701 million square feet, spanning the distance from San Diego through the Inland Empire to Carpinteria and north all the way to the Oregon border. California farmers produce three-quarters of the cut flowers in the United States, provide over a 100,000 of jobs and account for a total of $12.2 billion in economic activity every year.

