Resources, Solutions, Supply: The New Catalog from Ball Seed Cut Flowers Sets Your Program Up for Success

The 2025-2026 Cut Flowers catalog from Ball Seed highlights floral options today’s consumer are craving, plus showcases the business support the Ball Seed Cut Flowers team provides.

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The Ball Seed Cut Flowers team is pleased to announce the availability of its two-year catalog for 2025-2026 that focuses on fresh floral assortments – from traditional to contemporary – that today’s consumers are craving. The catalog also spotlights how a partnership with leading North American distributor, Ball Seed, sets your cut flower program up for success through access to valuable resources and the products to suit your needs.

Ball Seed Cut Flower customers can keep their business growing through:

• A dedicated ColorLink customer service line and sales representative team ready to offer solutions customized for your business.

• Easy access to a vast assortment of cut flower seed, plugs, liners, bulbs, tissue culture, and more through reliable Ball Seed suppliers.

• Technical resources and videos on-demand along with support from the Ball Technical Services team to assist you every step of the way.

“Our promise is ‘Seed orders in by 5, out by 7 the same day’. It’s what you want, where you want it,” says Joan Mazat, Ball Seed Cut Flowers Business Manager. “This latest catalog truly highlights how, when you partner with Ball Seed, you can rely on us to have the varieties you need and the supply to keep you growing.”

The 2025-2026 Ball Seed Cut Flowers catalog is an 82-page resource. It is sorted by key cut flower breeding companies as well as by plant class. Recommendations and insights from Ball Seed Cut Flower experts, such as Jose Sanchez and Dave Dowling, can be found throughout. A list of national cut flower associations is included on the inside back cover, and access to Ball Seed WebTrack helps customers begin the ordering process.

View and download the catalog now online through a flip-book format. This virtual catalog enhances the customer experience as it’s easy to navigate on-the-go and quicker to find information through search terms and other digital interactions. Customers can also request a printed copy by calling 800 879-BALL or reaching out to their sales representative.

About Ball Seed®

Ball Seed is North America’s leading wholesale horticultural distributor. It combines extensive experience, innovative thinking and world-class customer service to ensure professional growers have the best products, most efficient tools, dynamic growing solutions and more. Visit www.ballseed.com for more information and check live availability and order through Ball Seed WebTrack®.