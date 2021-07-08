Success is Blooming in Nocona with Color Orchids

Color Orchids opened its Nocona, Texas location in October 2020, with a 60,000 square-foot facility, growing orchids and selling them wholesale to upscale supermarkets and florists throughout the Midwest.

The original Color Orchids opened in Stevensburg, Virginia, ten years ago. Nocona is the second location for the company.

Business has been so successful that construction is already underway on 120,000 square-feet of additional greenhouse and warehouse space which should be completed in March of 2022.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wichita Falls Times Record News